Sports meet for VMRDA employees

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority chairperson MV Pranav Gopal and Commissioner K S Viswanathan appealed to employees of VMRDA to make the sports meet a grand success.

Unveiling sports festival poster at the conference hall here on Tuesday, the chairperson and Commissioner informed that the sports meet would be organised in August. Employees of VMRDA will take part in the event, they added.

They mentioned that competitions like cricket, volleyball, chess, caroms and badminton are being organised, in which about 200 male and female employees from all departments of the organisation are participating.

The Commissioner opined that organising such a sports meet as a way of giving a break to the employees will make them work more enthusiastically.

Joint Commissioner K Ramesh, Secretary Murali Krishna, CE Vinay Kumar, supervising engineers Balarama Raju, Bhavani Shankar, and DFO Sujatha Sivani were present.