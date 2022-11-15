Spread awareness on diabetes, Governor tells stakeholders

Vijayawada (NTR District): Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, the chief guest at World Diabetes Day programme organised by VGR Diabetes Education and Awareness Charitable Trust here on Monday, said that diabetes constitutes a major health concern that has reached alarming levels with nearly one in ten adults around the world currently affected with diabetes and half of them do not even know they have it.

India has the world's highest population of people with diabetes and the number is growing at a very fast pace and understanding the condition is the first step towards managing and preventing it, he said.

The Governor said that there is a greater need to sensitise the stakeholders for prevention and care through awareness campaigns and make people aware of how to avoid getting diabetes; those with diabetes need to know what they should do to delay or prevent the dreaded complications.

Rural areas need special attention as they lack proper health infrastructure and have low literacy rates. Regular screening camps should be organised, and publications printed in local language and distributed among the people, said the Governor.

Students, who participated in various competitions, were given mementoes and senior doctors in different fields of medicine have been felicitated on occasion.

Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice DVSS Somayajulu, Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, NTR District Collector Dilli Rao, Dr YSR University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Shyam Prasad, IRCS (AP) Chairman Dr A Sreedhar Reddy, Pathuri Nagabhushanam, Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy, Dr K Venugopala Reddy were among those who attended the programme.