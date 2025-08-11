Sri City celebrates Tiranga Yatra with national spirit

Sri City: Sri City witnessed Tiranga Yatra 2025 this morning, organised by the Indian Institute of Information Technology-Sri City (IIIT-S) in association with Sri City, Krea University, and Station-S. The event was sponsored by industrial units such as West, Astrotech Steels, Vermeiren, Zen Linen, Siddhartha Logistics FTWZ, and Blendhub. Students, faculty, and residents marched along the Central Expressway, carrying the tricolour and raising slogans in honour of the ideals of freedom, unity, and democracy.

Former chairman of IIIT Sri City and CEO of Stralinity Inc M Balasubramaniam (Bala) flagged off the yatra at the entry gate of IIIT and led the march. Addressing the participants, he said, “As a token of our freedom and pride and to honour the courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces that made Operation Sindoor successful, this Tiranga Yatra is being held.”

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy in his message lauded the initiative saying that it stands as a powerful example of how institutions and citizens can come together to celebrate the nation while inspiring the next generation to carry forward its ideals.

Registrar of IIIT Sri City Col T Umasankar, Krea University CAO Lt Col C P Satya Saran, S NovaAir plant head Srinivasulu Reddy and Vice President C Ramesh. -along with several others took part.