Sri City champions sustainability with major green initiatives

Tirupati: Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to sustainability, Sri City observed World Environment Day by launching several impactful green initiatives under the theme, ‘Combating Plastic Pollution.’ The day’s events highlighted Sri City’s comprehensive approach to ecosystem restoration, clean energy, and responsible industrial practices.

A key highlight was the launch of Phase 6 of Miyawaki Plantation Drive at Electronics Manufacturing Cluster. This high-density afforestation technique is crucial for building urban green lungs, boosting biodiversity, and creating vital carbon sinks within Sri City.

SS Murali, Senior Environmental Engineer at AP Pollution Control Board (Tirupati Zone), attended as chief guest, commending Sri City’s consistent environmental efforts and emphasizing the need for collective action against plastic pollution. “Sri City’s efforts are a shining example of how industries can lead the way in building a cleaner, greener future,” he stated.

Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Sri City Founder and Managing Director, underscored the importance of the ‘3R’ principle—Reduce, Reuse, Recycle—as the bedrock of sustainable development. He explained how Sri City integrates this principle into all its operations, from pollution control and waste management to afforestation and public awareness campaigns like ‘Green & Clean’.

The celebration saw broad participation from APPCB officials, Sri City’s environmental team, and employees from companies like Nova Air, Bombay Coatings, and Sundram Fasteners, all sharing a vision for a more sustainable future.

6.2 MW captive solar power plant was inaugurated at Mondelez India’s Sri City facility and a 350 KW rooftop solar unit at Bergen Pipe Supports (Phase 2). At Bergen, the solar unit was switched on by Rutger Albert Helbing, CEO of Hill & Smith Holdings, alongside the Sri City MD.