Sri City companies shine at CII Excellence Awards 2024

Sri City: CII Andhra Pradesh Industrial Safety Excellence Awards 2024 were presented in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Director General of Fire Services Madireddy Prathap presented the awards to leading industrial units for their exemplary commitment to safety standards.

Three industrial units from Sri City were recognised for their outstanding safety performance, alongside companies like Adani Ports, Ramki Group, Grasim Industries, Coromandel, and others.

India Foods Pvt Ltd secured gold in food processing industry category under industrial safety leadership award category. Kellogg India Pvt Ltd honoured with gold in food processing industry category as the best safety performer for 2024. Danieli India Pvt Ltd awarded gold in engineering wing under the industrial safety leadership award category.

Congratulating the winners, Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said that they were immensely proud of Mondelez, Kellogg, and Danieli for their outstanding achievements in industrial safety. These awards highlight their unwavering commitment to fostering a safe and sustainable work environment.

The event was attended by Dr V Murali Krishna, Chairman of CII Andhra Pradesh Chapter, along with senior CII officials, government representatives, and industry leaders.