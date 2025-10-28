Sri City deepens investment engagement in Korea

Sri City: Sr iCity’s marketing team, led by Senior Vice-President R Shivashankar, met with Nishi Kant Singh, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Seoul, and senior Japanese officials, highlighting the state’s industrial growth. The team underlined Sri City’s achievement in attracting over 240 firms from 31 nations, including the renowned Korean enterprises like LG, SoluM, Hyundai Engineering Plastics (HDC), SK Pucore, and LG Polymers.

Singh lauded Sri City’s rapid progress and pledged support for Korean investments. The Sri City team visited KES 2025 at COEX, Korea’s flagship electronics and IT exhibition, showcasing global innovations and emerging tech. They also held strategic meetings with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) officials and leading business groups, exploring collaboration opportunities.

MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy expressed optimism, stating the visit would strengthen Sri City’s position as a preferred industrial hub for Korean partnerships.