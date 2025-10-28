  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sri City deepens investment engagement in Korea

Sri City deepens investment engagement in Korea
x

Sri City Officials with Nishi Kant Singh, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Seoul

Highlights

Sri City: Sr iCity’s marketing team, led by Senior Vice-President R Shivashankar, met with Nishi Kant Singh, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian...

Sri City: Sr iCity’s marketing team, led by Senior Vice-President R Shivashankar, met with Nishi Kant Singh, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Seoul, and senior Japanese officials, highlighting the state’s industrial growth. The team underlined Sri City’s achievement in attracting over 240 firms from 31 nations, including the renowned Korean enterprises like LG, SoluM, Hyundai Engineering Plastics (HDC), SK Pucore, and LG Polymers.

Singh lauded Sri City’s rapid progress and pledged support for Korean investments. The Sri City team visited KES 2025 at COEX, Korea’s flagship electronics and IT exhibition, showcasing global innovations and emerging tech. They also held strategic meetings with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) officials and leading business groups, exploring collaboration opportunities.

MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy expressed optimism, stating the visit would strengthen Sri City’s position as a preferred industrial hub for Korean partnerships.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick