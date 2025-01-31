Sri City MD briefs Japanese envoy on its competitive advantages

Sri City: Following the invitation of Muneo Takahashi, Consul General of Japan, Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder and Managing Director of Sri City, attended a reception in Chennai on Wednesday. The reception was held in the honour of Japanese Ambassador to India, His Excellency Ono Keiichi, marking his first visit to Chennai since assuming office last November.

During the event, Dr Sannareddy honoured the Ambassador and offered a concise introduction to Sri City, stressing its rise as the second-largest investment hub in India for Japanese businesses. He emphasised the robust ecosystem that has drawn numerous Japanese companies. The Ambassador expressed great interest and actively participated in discussions regarding Sri City’s development and potential opportunities.

Dr Sannareddy also briefed him on Sri City’s strong presence at the just concluded Automotive World Expo 2025 in Tokyo, where it showcased its industrial advantages and engaged with global investors. “The expo provided an excellent platform to reinforce Sri City’s position as a top choice for Japanese manufacturers,” he stated.