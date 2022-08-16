Sri City will do its bit to make India a major manufacturing hub: MD

Tirupati: Sri City community commemorated the 76th Independence Day on Monday. Former vice-chancellor of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Prof S Rathna Kumari hoisted the national flag and took salute in the presence of MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy. Y Ramesh, Senior Manager, Security & Vigilance Division briefed the chief guest about the appreciable role being played by the security teams in safeguarding the business city, and introduced the security officials.

On this occasion, Ravindra Sannareddy said that Sri City does its bit in fuelling India's ambition of becoming a manufacturing hub, giving a stimulus to creation of jobs and getting the economy on the fast track.

The day was also celebrated in a befitting manner at all the industrial units, development commissioner's office, HRD Academy. IIIT, Krea University, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, seventeen government schools and fourteen anganwadis in Sri City villages.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy presented an award instituted by the state government to Dr Ravindra Sannareddy. At the I-Day programme held in Tirupati, he presented the award in appreciation of his unique aptitude in industrialisation in Tirupati District.

The day was also celebrated at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR where the director A Rajarajan hoisted the flag and delivered his message. Various cultural programmes were also held on the occasion.

At Indian Culinary Institute, the academic head Dr M Thirloga Chandar hoisted the flag and delivered the message on the importance of water conservation.