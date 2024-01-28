Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavams 2024 arrangements going on in Kadapa

Kadapa Sri Malayappa Swami will give darshan to the devotees on Ashtadasa (18) vehicles during the Navratri Mahotsavam of Kadapa.

Puran Purushottama will give darshan to the devotees as Punnami Redu with both the gods in Pushpayagam on the tenth day.

The 2024 God's Kadapa Brahmotsava works are actively going on in Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy's temple. The Rajagopuram of the Kadapa Rayu Temple is ready for Brahmotsavam with new colors.