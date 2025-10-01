Sri Mahishasura Mardini Devi Avataram

Vijayawada: As part of the ongoing 11-day Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations, Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, will appear in the divine form of Sri Mahishasura Mardini Devi on Ashwayuja Shuddha Navami (Mahanavami), October 1 (Wednesday).

In this incarnation, the Goddess, who is depicted with eight arms and riding a lioness, conquers the demon Mahishasura, thereby safeguarding the gods, sages, and humanity from malevolent forces. Darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga in the sacred form of Mahishasura Mardini Devi is believedto dispel negative energies, awaken compassion, and bestow courage, strength, and victory upon devotees.