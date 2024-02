Sri Parthasarathy Swamy ride on teppotsavam

Tirupati: As part of Sri Govindaraja Swamy annual Teppotsavam, on the second day, Sri Rukmini Satyabhama sameta Sri Parthasarathy Swamy took a joy ride on a finely decked float on Sunday.

As part of this, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed at Kalyana Mandapam for Swami and Ammavaru between 9.45 am to 10.30 am. HH Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, Deputy EO Shanti, AEO Munikrishna Reddy, other officials and large number of devotees participated.