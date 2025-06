Sri Periyalwar festival begins

Tirupati: The annual Sri Periyalwar Utsavam began on Thursday at Sri Lakshmi Narayana Swamy Temple, associated with Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati. The celebrations will continue till July 5. Each day, in the morning and evening, both Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, along with their disciples, recite Divya Prabandha Pasurams before Sri Periyalwar.

On the final day, Tirumanjanam will be performed for Sri Periyalwar in the morning.

In the evening, Sri Govindaraja Swamy will be taken for a celestial ride on Garuda Vahanam, and Sri Periyalwar on Gaja Vahanam, along the four Mada Streets.