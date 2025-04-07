Sri Rama Pattabhishekam Celebrations Begin at Mithila Stadium in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: The grand Sri Rama Pattabhishekam Mahotsavam commenced with great spiritual fervour at the Mithila Stadium in Bhadrachalam on Monday. The annual celebration, which marks the coronation of Lord Rama, drew large crowds of devotees from across Telangana and neighbouring states.

Organised as part of the Sri Rama Navami festivities, the Pattabhishekam Mahotsavam is considered one of the most sacred events in the temple town of Bhadrachalam. The programme began with traditional Vedic chants, special rituals, and cultural performances dedicated to Lord Rama and his divine legacy.

Temple authorities and local officials were present to oversee the arrangements, ensuring smooth conduct of the event. The ceremonial coronation was performed in accordance with ancient customs, with priests conducting the sacred rituals in the presence of thousands of devotees.

Mithila Stadium, which has been specially prepared to accommodate the large gathering, witnessed a sea of saffron as devotees turned up in traditional attire to witness the symbolic enthronement of Lord Rama. Cultural troupes performed classical dances and devotional music, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere of the occasion.

Security and medical teams were deployed at the venue to manage the crowd and provide necessary support to the pilgrims. Authorities have also arranged special transportation and amenities for the convenience of the devotees.

The Pattabhishekam Mahotsavam will continue for the next few days, culminating in a series of religious and cultural programmes that celebrate the values and ideals embodied by Lord Rama.