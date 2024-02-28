  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sri Rukmini Satyabhama Sametha Venugopala Swamy Temple in Thimmapuram

Sri Rukmini Satyabhama Sametha Venugopala Swamy Temple in Thimmapuram
x
Highlights

The Sri Rukmini Satyabhama Sametha Venugopala Swamy Temple in Thimmapuram village was re-consecrated with a grand ceremony led by Village Sarpanch JNTU Executive Board Member Bejawada Satyanarayana.

The Sri Rukmini Satyabhama Sametha Venugopala Swamy Temple in Thimmapuram village was re-consecrated with a grand ceremony led by Village Sarpanch JNTU Executive Board Member Bejawada Satyanarayana. The event was attended by special guests including Kakinada Rural Legislator Kurasala Kannababu, Rural Development Committee Chairman Kurasala Satyanarayana, and District YSR Congress Party Parliament Incharge Chalamalashetty Sunil.

The temple committee chairman, Lachcharao, warmly welcomed the Evo priests of the temple who participated in various rituals. Sarpanch Bejawada Satyanarayana expressed gratitude towards MLA Kannababu for his efforts in developing the temple, which has a history of 300 years. MLA Kannababu and MP candidate Sunil acknowledged the significance of the temple, which was constructed with the help of CGF funds, villagers, and Jayantho expenditure.

They highlighted the belief that visiting the temple, also known as Santana Venugopalaswamy, can bless childless couples with children and ensure victory in elections. The three members of the temple committee were honored during the ceremony. The event was attended by prominent figures such as Landlord Rao Ravi Kiran, YCP leaders Mutyala Satish and Ramnathi Murali, as well as villagers from the surrounding area.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X