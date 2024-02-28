The Sri Rukmini Satyabhama Sametha Venugopala Swamy Temple in Thimmapuram village was re-consecrated with a grand ceremony led by Village Sarpanch JNTU Executive Board Member Bejawada Satyanarayana. The event was attended by special guests including Kakinada Rural Legislator Kurasala Kannababu, Rural Development Committee Chairman Kurasala Satyanarayana, and District YSR Congress Party Parliament Incharge Chalamalashetty Sunil.

The temple committee chairman, Lachcharao, warmly welcomed the Evo priests of the temple who participated in various rituals. Sarpanch Bejawada Satyanarayana expressed gratitude towards MLA Kannababu for his efforts in developing the temple, which has a history of 300 years. MLA Kannababu and MP candidate Sunil acknowledged the significance of the temple, which was constructed with the help of CGF funds, villagers, and Jayantho expenditure.

They highlighted the belief that visiting the temple, also known as Santana Venugopalaswamy, can bless childless couples with children and ensure victory in elections. The three members of the temple committee were honored during the ceremony. The event was attended by prominent figures such as Landlord Rao Ravi Kiran, YCP leaders Mutyala Satish and Ramnathi Murali, as well as villagers from the surrounding area.



