Sri Sitaramachandra Charitable Trust assures of organising food for Telugu devotees in Ayodhya

Sri Sitaramachandra Charitable Trust assures of organising food for Telugu devotees in Ayodhya
The Telugu devotees who have reached Ayodhya after a long journey get a glimpse of Swami every day. But they are facing a lot of trouble for food and accommodation.

At such a time, Sri Sitaramachandra Charitable Trust is organizing Anna Samaradhana program for our Telugu people in Ayodhya near Kanak Bhavan in Ayodhya.

The devotees are asked to contact the numbers 9305205903 or 9550754389 for the details on which day you want to pray and on which day you want to have lunch.

