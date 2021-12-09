Srikakulam: 2 more test Covid positive in Umilada

Srikakulam: Two more persons tested Covid positive in Umilada village in Santhabommali mandal on Wednesday. This is the third positive case reported in the village in a span of two days. A marriage function is scheduled to be held in a house in the village on Thursday. The two persons who were tested positive are among the guests for the ceremony.

Following the development, health officials were alerted and samples were collected from 68 persons who arrived for the marriage from different places. District collector Srikesh B Lathakar, district medical and health officer (DM&HO) Dr. Bagadi Jagannadha Rao alerted the village volunteers and secretariat medical staff to maintain strict vigil on movement Covid positive patients. The three Covid patients were asked to isolate themselves.