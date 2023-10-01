Live
- Modi to visit Chittorgarh, Gwalior tomorrow, to dedicate projects worth over Rs 26,000 cr
- Turkey: Two officers injured in blast near parliament
- Chandrababu Naidu Deeksha in Jail. TDP cadre also to fast and light candles in the evening
- BJP chief in Delhi's Ambedkar Basti for 'Swacchta Abhiyan'
- BJP has done nothing to Telangana and will get big zero in polls
- Srikakulam: 200 students donate blood to mark Blood Donation Day
- PM Modi arrives Hyderabad, leaves to Mahabubnagar
- Rajnath leads cleanliness, plantation activities at Delhi Cantt
- Group 1: Revanth Reddy backs call for blockading highways
- Nara Lokesh to stage hunger strike protest in Delhi, Naidu to do in Rajahmundry jail
Srikakulam: Indian Rec Cross Society (IRCS) organised blood donation camps across the district on Saturday to mark World Blood Donation Day. Students of various degree colleges donated blood on the occasion. District collector Srikesh B Lathakar appreciated blood donors at a private degree college in Srikakulam city. On the occasion, he lauded efforts of IRCS chairman P Jaganmohan Rao and his staff for motivating people to donate blood.
One person can save lives of several people in an emergency situation by donating blood and youth should come forward to donate blood, he said. He said there were many misconceptions about donating blood but blood donation will also contribute to the health of the donor. As many as 200 students donated blood on the occasion.