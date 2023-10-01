Srikakulam: 200 students donate blood to mark Blood Donation Day

Srikakulam: Indian Rec Cross Society (IRCS) organised blood donation camps across the district on Saturday to mark World Blood Donation Day. Students of various degree colleges donated blood on the occasion. District collector Srikesh B Lathakar appreciated blood donors at a private degree college in Srikakulam city. On the occasion, he lauded efforts of IRCS chairman P Jaganmohan Rao and his staff for motivating people to donate blood.



One person can save lives of several people in an emergency situation by donating blood and youth should come forward to donate blood, he said. He said there were many misconceptions about donating blood but blood donation will also contribute to the health of the donor. As many as 200 students donated blood on the occasion.