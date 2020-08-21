Srikakulam: 368 habitations identified as high-risk for spreading malaria

Srikakulam: In total 368 habitations in the district have been identified as high-risk areas for spreading of malaria fever.

As part of malaria preventive measures, the district malaria wing has identified 368 habitations as high-risk in the district. Officials and staff of malaria wing are concentrating on preventive measures in these high-risk habitations by spraying anti-larva liquid and releasing gambusia fish into drains and water storage areas where water is stagnated to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

All the high-risk habitations are in agency area in the district and covered under 29 primary health centres (PHC) in the district.

Officials distributed 50,900 mosquito nets in agency area people and another 12,900 nets supplied to students in agency areas. Second phase malaria preventive measures started on August 1 in the district and continued till September 15.

As part of World Mosquitoes' Preventive Day on Thursday, the district malaria wing officials and staff are creating awareness among people of agency habitations at Kusimi, Donubai, Putikivalasa and Polla.

"We are creating awareness among people of high-risk habitations on preventive measures relating to mosquito related diseases," said district malaria officer G Verraju.