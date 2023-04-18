Srikakulam: Advocates condemn AP CID notices

Srikakulam : Members of Srikakulam district bar association abstained from duties for one day on Monday in protest against action of AP CID against advocates in Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, district bar association president Dr Yenni Surya Rao said that the advocates of Vijayawada, S Rajendra Prasad, G Ramakrishna and J Sravan Kumar had faulted the action of CID police in investigation of a case at a roundtable organised by AP Professional Forum in Vijayawada.

Following this, CID police bore a grudge and issued notices to the advocates. Condemning this action, he said issuing notice for taking part in a meet amounts to an attack on personal liberty of an individual, freedom of speech and expression. This kind of attitude of the police towards the advocates was not acceptable, Dr Surya Rao said.

State bar council member Gedela Vasudeva Rao, Bar Association vice-president G Chandra Mohan, secretary P Ramu, library secretary M Bhavani Prasad, AP BC Advocates Association president Aguru Umamaheswara Rao and senior advocates took part.