Srikakulam: AILU organises round-table meet

Srikakulam: People were asked to be cautious and act wisely with prudence to protect constitutional values.



All India Lawyers Union (AILU) district president, Dumpala Ramana Rao and secretary, Donkana Eswara Rao organised a roundtable meet on ‘Indian Constitution and Current Challenges’ in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikakulam district bar association president, Dr Yenni Surya Rao, AP BC Advocates association president, Aguru Umamaheswara Rao, SC and ST employees and professional union state member, Boyidi Murali Krishna, IAL state member Kuna Annam Naidu, Uttarandhra Journalist Front (UJF) district president Chowdari Lakshmana Rao, secretary Bagadi Appala Naidu said that wise decisions of people will yield good results and people will get all rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

On the occasion, lecturers and students of various degree colleges like Aditya Degree College and others attended and expressed their opinions on Indian Constitution and current challenges.