Srikakulam: APGEA to launch agitations from May 22

Srikakulam : AP Government Employees Association (APGEA) will launch series of agitations from May 22 to June 2 at various mandal headquarters and at district head quarter by protesting state government’s negligent attitude in solving employees’ issues said APGEA district general secretary, Alikana Rajeswari. The APGEA office bearers submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police (SP)

GR Radhika and Joint Collector M Naveen on Saturday regarding the series of agitations.

She said that agitations will be held at Pathapatnam, Narasannapeta, Itchapuram, Ranastalam, Kotturu, Hiramandal, Sompeta, Srikakulam, Kotabommali, Palasa, Tekkali, Amadalavalasa.

The APGEA leaders S Tavitanna, K Jayamma, N Surya Chandra, R Suvarna Raju accompanied the APGEA general secretary.