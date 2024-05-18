JioCinema announces the official trailer of the much-awaited HBO series House of the Dragon S2

The bloodbath is all set to begin! JioCinema has announced the official trailer of the global hit HBO series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON S2. Streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium, House of the Dragon S2 will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi, starting June 17th, with episodes dropping weekly every Monday, along with the US.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series tells the story of House Targaryen, following the tumultuous power struggles within the noble family as they navigate political intrigue, familial rivalries, and the looming threat of civil war in their quest to reclaim the Iron Throne. Set in a world of dragons and dynasties, the series explores the complex dynamics of ambition, loyalty, and betrayal as key figures vie for control over the Seven Kingdoms.

Starring Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham, the new season will see Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan.

In addition to House of the Dragon S2, JioCinema Premium unlocks access to a plethora of top international content in local languages, wholesome Kids & Family entertainment, genre-defining originals, blockbuster movies, and exclusive before-TV premieres and live channels, in up to 4K quality, all at just Rs. 29/month for a single device or Rs. 89/month for up to 4 simultaneous screens.

