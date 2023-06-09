Srikakulam: Aurobindo distributes PP kits

Srikakulam: Aurobindo Pharmaceutical Foundation (APF) handed over office equipment to the district fire safety department on APF premises at Pydibhimavaram in Ranastalam mandal on Thursday.

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) the APF managing director, N Nityananda Reddy distributed Personal Protective Kits (PP kits), computers, printers and scanners to the department for its effective functioning while discharging duties.

APF Pydibhimavaram unit officials, K Kamalakar Reddy, regional fire officer, M Niranjan Reddy, district fire safety wing officials S Vara Prasad and N Mohan Rao, APF and fire safety staff were present.

Speaking on the occasion, fire safety officials said that the equipment distributed by the APF is useful for the department.