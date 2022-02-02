Srikakulam: Bio-medical waste pollutes Nagavali

Srikakulam: Nagavali river, passing through the middle Srikakulam city, is being polluted with waste of medical hospital. Nagavali is the prime source for drinking water to the residents of the city.

Many private clinics and corporate hospitals are located near Nagavali river.

The managements of the hospitals are dumping their bio-medical and other garbage into the river indiscriminately. As a result, river is being polluted and the same water is supplied to residents of the city through pipelines.

Solid waste material like covers, cloths and bio-medical waste material like needles, syringes, bottles, saline bottles, plastic and surgical waste are being dumped into the river regularly. Liquid waste also released into the river through pipelines from the hospitals which is not allowed but Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials failed to act on this matter.

Political party leaders and higher officials pressurised hospitals to maintain cleanliness. Residents of Srikakulam city, D Ramana Rao, T Tirupati Rao and M Govardhan Rao appealed the officials concerned to arrest the persons who are dumping the waste into the river.