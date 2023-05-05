Srikakulam: Bridge over Bahuda River collapses

Srikakulam : An old bridge built on the Bahuda River near Icchapuram town in Srikakulam district collapsed when a granite-laden lorry was passing through the bridge on Wednesday night. The bridge was constructed during British rule in the year 1929.

It is the main way to connect Odisha state from Andhra Pradesh. New National Highway which passes through the outskirts of Itchapuram municipal town and the old road is catering traffic requirements of in and around Itchapuram town.

District collector Shrikesh B Lathkar inspected the collapsed bridge along with local revenue, municipality, roads and buildings engineers, police officials and local leaders on Thursday. Collector expressed ire on officials concerned for allowing such heavy load vehicles on the old bridges.

He directed officials to inquiry about the issue, and submit a report. Collector directed the engineering officials to prepare proposals for construction of temporary bridge to clear traffic. He also said that New Road Bridge will be constructed across the Bahuda River soon by sending proposals with estimations on quick pace.