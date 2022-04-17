Srikakulam: Cabinet reshuffle causes rift among senior leaders

Srikakulam: Recent cabinet reshuffle in the state has erupted disagreement among the YSRCP senior legislatures in the district. Deputy CM Dharmana Krishna Das lost his seat by altering his own younger brother, Dharmana Prasada Rao with same portfolios as minister for revenue, stamps and registrations.

After swearing-in as the minister, Dharmana Prasada Rao arrived at Srikakulam on Friday night, the YSRCP leaders and followers welcomed and felicitated him. But, senior legislatures, former deputy CM, Dharmana Krishna Das and AP Legislative Assembly (APLA) speaker, Tammineni Sitaram did not attend the programme.

Both the leaders are not happy with the cabinet reshuffle as the deputy CM Krishna Das lost his berth and Sitaram was disappointed with denial of berth in the cabinet. Few hours before the felicitation programme, Dharmana Prasada Rao, APLA speaker attended AP Teachers' Federation (APTF) platinum jubilee celebrations at Srikakulam for second half session on Friday.

It shows that the two senior leaders avoided the felicitation programme. After reorganisation of the districts, Srikakulam is having eight Assembly constituencies of it YSRCP candidates won in six segments and TDP candidates won in two segments in Itchapuram and Tekkali.

Out of the total six YSRCP MLAs, three MLAs are first time elected candidates, Seediri Appala Raju from Palasa, Reddy Shanthi from Pathapatnam and Gorle Kiran Kumar from Etcherla segments. Remaining three elected MLAs are senior legislatures, Tammineni Sitaram from Amudalavalasa, Dharmana Krishna Das from Narasannapeta and Dharmana Prasada Rao from Srikakulam district headquarters segment.