Srikakulam: Collector Srikesh B Lathkar warns stern action against millers if they exploit farmers

Srikakulam: District collector Srikesh B Lathkar warns that stern action will be taken against the rice millers if they exploit farmers.

Addressing the preparatory meeting on paddy procurement with the officials concerned and rice millers at collector's office in Srikakulam on Thursday, the collector said that a total of 300 paddy procurement centres (PPC) will be set up to procure this year's yield.

He urged PPC staff and rice millers to work with service orientation while procuring paddy from farmers. He added that earlier, they have received many complaints against millers and PPC staff that they were exploiting farmers in the name of quality norms.

He warned that if they receive any complaint against the miller or the staff, they will book criminal cases against them.

Agriculture officials explained that this year paddy yield expected be 1.22 lakh metric tonnes which will be procured in coming three months. They added that e-crop registration was completed for 4.27 lakh acres of paddy crop so far and remaining will be completed soon.