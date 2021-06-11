Srikakulam: Covid impacts water supply for kharif crop

Srikakulam: The pending works of Vamsadhara reservoir affected the release of water for kharif paddy crop this year as well.

The works are affected by the second wave of coronavirus as skilled workers from Bihar and West Bengal states returned to their native places. The pending works at the reservoir are finishing works including stone construction, bund finishing, earth works, etc.

The reservoir is located between Gotta and Hiramandal villages on Vamsadhara river in the district.

The construction was started in 2005 by the then chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy with an aim to stabilise water supply for kharif to an extent of 2.48 lakh acres in 11 mandals which are already depending on existing Gotta barrage situated across the river.

It will also cover 45,000 acres of additional area after completion and total ayacut area will be 2.93 lakh acres.

The present government planned to provide water to kharif crops from the reservoir by July 31 this year but in the wake of present prevailing conditions, it is not possible. As the workers have left for their native places, the pending works will not be completed by third week of July. Finishing works are crucial to store water and distribute the same to crops through canals.

Vamsadhara project superintendent engineer Dola

Tirumala Rao told The Hans India that the conditions are adverse this year to complete the reservoir works. He said it is not possible to complete them as skilled workers went to their native places due to Covid-19. "We are continuing works with limited workers for the last one week," he said.