Tirupati: CBN playing ‘dirty’ on Land Act says Jagan

Tirupati/Hindupur/Nellore : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday alleged that TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu was playing 'dirty politics' over the Land Titling Act.

"They are selling fake propaganda in the election campaign and sending IVRS calls to people saying that Jagan will grab all your lands. We give lands to the poor, not grab from them," he said at a public meeting at Hindupur in Sri Satyasai district. “The TDP leader has no idea about the Act, which will provide full rights to farmers on the land, calling it a major reform for saving people from running from pillar to post to procure their assets' details,” he said.



While alleging that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu playing ‘vusaravilli rajakeeyalu’ (chameleon politics), Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Naidu should clarify how he will implement 4 percent to Muslim minorities when he was in alliance with BJP which was opposed to it. Warning against a potential return to Naidu's governance, Jagan cautioned that would mean that people had willingly walked into the jaws of python. It would spell the end of all welfare programmes, he said. Speaking at an election meeting in Palamaner of Chittoor district, Jagan said the alliance manifesto was unattainable.



He said the DBT scheme of YSRCP was free from corruption and favouritism. It was a ground-breaking initiative unprecedented in Andhra Pradesh or the nation, he claimed.

Highlighting his government's creation of 2.31 lakh government jobs and 99 percent fulfilment of manifesto pledges, Jagan noted the unprecedented step of soliciting feedback from households regarding the implementation of schemes, a testament to his administration's confidence in its performance.



Questioning Naidu's legacy, Jagan challenged the public to recall at least one scheme that was worth mentioning. He accused him of deceit and falsehoods. If he comes to power again, the Chandramukhi in Chandrababu will come out and will show his other face, he added.



Brandishing the TDP's 2019 pamphlet, Jagan highlighted its barren promises and accused Naidu of reneging on commitments, including the special category status.

