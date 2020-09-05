Srikakulam: Delays hit last rites relief to families of Coronavirus victims

Srikakulam: Delays dog the implementation of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to pay Rs 15,000 as cremation charges to the family of each Covid victim. The delays caused by bureaucratic procedures and formalities are defeating the very purpose of the Chief Minister's intention to provide succour to the kin of deceased amid the pandemic.



According medical and health department and Covid hospitals, a total of 259 persons died of Covid so far in the district. As per procedure prescribed by the government for payment of funeral charges to the next kin of the deceased, a death report should be prepared by local revenue officials and it should be certified by the mandal tahsildar concerned. Based on it, funds towards the funeral expenses will be released by district collector's office and to the family of the deceased.

But being busy with Covid-related duties, revenue staff and tahsildars are not able to focus on preparing reports. This is resulting in families of Covid victims spending their own money for last rites, which have increased abnormally due to fear of infection.

"We have directed the mandal tahsildars to prepare death reports quickly to pave the way for quick payment of cremation charges to the kin of the deceased without delay," said district collector J Nivas.