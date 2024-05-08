Srikakulam District Sarpanchs and Panchayati Raj Chamber Leaders backs NDA

The Panchayati Raj Chamber State President YVB Rajendra prasad, along with members of the Sarpanchs Association state committee, came out in support of NDA-backed candidate Gundu Shankar in Srikakulam town. They urged the town voters to rally behind Shankar and ensure his victory in the upcoming assembly elections.

Rajendraprasad emphasized that with the NDA alliance coming to power, funds, duties, and powers would be restored to local organizations. He also promised an increase in the honorarium of Sarpanchs, MPTCs, Councilors, and Corporators. Additionally, he lauded the efforts of the candidates who won Sarpanch positions without political interference in the state.

The Sarpanch Association President Gundu Shankara Rao, who is also running as the Srikakulam Assembly Constituency candidate, received special gratitude from Chandrababu Naidu for his leadership. Rajendraprasad highlighted the importance of ousting the current government to bring about much-needed infrastructure development and welfare initiatives for the rural populace.

The State President of Sarpanch Association, Mrs. Vanapalli Lakshmi Mutyala Rao, and other state and district leaders of the Sarpanch Association and Panchayati Raj Chamber were also present at the event. Together, they reiterated their commitment to supporting Gundu Shankar and the NDA coalition in the upcoming elections.





