- Azam Khan gets 10 years in jail, Rs 14 lakh fine in 2016 case
- S.Korea aims to send space satellite vehicle to Moon by 2032
- Can Kohli, Rohit help lift India Cup after 13 yrs?
- Racial quota: Nothing new, it's just a shame: ABD
- Chhota Rajan gets life term in Mumbai hotelier Jaya Shetty murder case
- Fire breaks out at police training centre in Delhi
- Puri tragedy: Odisha CM orders high-level probe, announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia
- T20 WC: Ponting predicts Bumrah to be tournament’s leading wicket-taker
- AP ICET Results 2024 Declared: 96.71% qualified in MBA, MCA admissions exam
- TN govt installs internet facilities in 20,332 government and aided schools
Pfizer, Yashoda open CoE for adult vaccination
Highlights
Pfizer India and Yashoda Hospitals have collaborated to inaugurate a new dedicated Centre of Excellence (CoE) for adult vaccination in Yashoda Hospitals Hitec City, here. With a vision of enhancing patient care, the CoE has been designed to ensure holistic coverage of adult vaccination across the community. It will offer immunisation against a range of vaccine-preventable diseases that are increasingly affecting the population, including pneumococcal disease, influenza, human papilloma virus (HPV), and Hepatitis A and B, among others.
