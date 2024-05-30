Pfizer, Yashoda open CoE for adult vaccination

Pfizer India and Yashoda Hospitals have collaborated to inaugurate a new dedicated Centre of Excellence (CoE) for adult vaccination in Yashoda Hospitals Hitec City, here. With a vision of enhancing patient care, the CoE has been designed to ensure holistic coverage of adult vaccination across the community. It will offer immunisation against a range of vaccine-preventable diseases that are increasingly affecting the population, including pneumococcal disease, influenza, human papilloma virus (HPV), and Hepatitis A and B, among others.

