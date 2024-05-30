The rise of generative AI tools in creating websites

Generative AI is the newest buzzword in the digital realm. The society is divided between those who love it, those who fear it and those who don’t know how to use it. The debate on whether generative AI can replace humans has taken up centre stage in most conversations. I don’t know which side will win the debate, but I can say confidently that generative AI has been a gamechanger in the industry that we operate in. It has shaken things up and automated so many mundane tasks that we as a community of digital marketers can focus on what is more important.



I say this because, instead of traditional rule-based systems, Gen-AI uses deep learning models for producing original outputs by learning from large bodies of information. If we look at Mckinsey report, according to their study businesses which got into generative AI witnessed an increase in productivity by 30% – 50%. Another research conducted by the developer platform GitHub found that those who used generative AI completed repetitive tasks 96% faster than before while working 88% more efficiently and 55% quicker.

The use of AI in web development is about working together and not about creating a divide. Developers can use AI tools to automate routine tasks so that they have time for more complex and creative parts of their job. For instance, Shopify and Magento are incorporating AI to streamline various processes. Shopify uses AI to help merchants optimize their stores, personalize customer experiences, and automate marketing tasks. Similarly, Magento leverages AI to improve product recommendations, search functionalities, and inventory management. Although a programmer’s job may change with advances in technology, it will always require human judgment, oversight, and imagination.

AI assists in design, layout, analysis of present designs, and suggestion of fresh combinations to the designers in order for them to come up with visually interesting interfaces. Design platforms like Figma are incorporating AI tools and sections to empower users in developing interactive creatives.

Interactive elements for example like alive graphs or weather symbols would provide users the moment capture and allow for connection to each topic by using dynamic content.

AI is designed to learn from user historical data and behaviors, offering a departure from traditional methods with their inherent limitations. Writing and maintaining server-side code often required specialized expertise and managing large codebases became increasingly challenging over time. Moreover, frequent server requests could result in slower page loading times, deteriorating the overall user experience. Additionally, scaling servers to accommodate traffic spikes posed difficulties, leading to scalability and growth constraints.

Generative AI emerges as a substitute for the dynamic website paradigm introduced to the market. Leveraging consumer behavior and historical data, AI enables personalized experiences, whether through product recommendations or customized display styles. Consequently, this enhances user satisfaction by tailoring interactions to individual preferences and needs.

By automating the process of content generation, layout design, and personalization, AI empowers developers too in building websites that are not only visually appealing but also highly relevant and engaging to users.

Humanizing experience comes across through the use of different components such as text, imagery, animations and interactivity by Artificial Intelligence. With the help of blending of text, images, animation and interactivity, AI driven storytelling tools are able to narrate the stories tailored for individual audiences which seem so real that they grasp and keep users’ attention captive on an adequate level of emotions.

With regard to introducing AI into web design and development, the fact that AI can perform analysis of users’ behaviour, preferences, and historical data paves ways for creating custom content and layout based on the needs of individual users, which as a result can be as influencing as one can imagine.

Through content generation, design of interface and personalization, AI enforces developers that they can build websites which are not only beautiful but also non-dismissive and user interaction-engaging.

Purposeful, corrective tactics, and good faith principles are the key elements that make generative AI an influential force to change how web pages are built and feel.

(The author is Managing Partner at Mobikasa)