Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition Launched: Features, Price, and Availability

Nothing has launched a Special Edition for its Phone 2a smartphone, introducing a distinct colour option that blends red, yellow, and blue hues. This launch follows teasers hinting at new colour variations, which initially suggested separate red and yellow versions. However, the Special Edition has integrated all three colours into one unique design, maintaining the same specs and features as the standard model.

Nothing Phone 2a: Specifications

The Special Edition shares its specifications with the standard Nothing Phone 2a models. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor and includes 12GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, providing a smooth visual experience.

For photography, the Nothing Phone 2a is equipped with a 50MP dual-camera setup on the back and a 32MP front-facing camera, catering to high-quality photos and selfies. The smartphone is powered by a robust 5000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting usage and quick recharge times.

Nothing Phone 2a: Unique Colour Scheme

The Special Edition of the Nothing Phone 2a combines red, yellow, and blue within a single piece of hardware. Described by the company as “A story of colour told through our latest smartphone,” this new variant adds these vibrant colours to the basic white design of the original model. Additionally, a grey section on the back panel showcases Nothing's distinctive design patterns.

Each colour holds specific significance: the red represents Nothing's earbuds, highlighted by a dot on the right side of the bud; the yellow symbolizes Nothing's new Ear (a) device; and the blue is inspired by the Blue edition of the Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a: Price and Availability

The Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition is available in a single configuration featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Priced at Rs. 27,999 in India, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting June 5. As part of a limited-period offer, Flipkart is providing a Rs. 1,000 discount, reducing the price to Rs. 26,999. Additionally, the Special Edition will be available at the Nothing Soho store in London beginning June 1.

The Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition stands out with its innovative tri-colour design while retaining the powerful features and specifications of the original model. With its unique aesthetic and high-performance capabilities, this Special Edition offers a fresh option for smartphone enthusiasts in India and beyond.