Live
- Azam Khan gets 10 years in jail, Rs 14 lakh fine in 2016 case
- S.Korea aims to send space satellite vehicle to Moon by 2032
- Can Kohli, Rohit help lift India Cup after 13 yrs?
- Racial quota: Nothing new, it's just a shame: ABD
- Chhota Rajan gets life term in Mumbai hotelier Jaya Shetty murder case
- Fire breaks out at police training centre in Delhi
- Puri tragedy: Odisha CM orders high-level probe, announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia
- T20 WC: Ponting predicts Bumrah to be tournament’s leading wicket-taker
- AP ICET Results 2024 Declared: 96.71% qualified in MBA, MCA admissions exam
- TN govt installs internet facilities in 20,332 government and aided schools
Just In
Mkts fall for 4th session on unabated profit booking
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined nearly one per cent on Wednesday, continuing their losing streak for the fourth day running amid...
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined nearly one per cent on Wednesday, continuing their losing streak for the fourth day running amid profit-taking by cautious investors ahead of the results of the Lok Sabha polls and weak global trends.As many as 2,136 stocks declined while 1,680 advanced and 113 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 667.55 points or 0.89 per cent to settle at 74,502.90 points. The index declined below the 75,000 mark to hit the day’s low of 74,454.55 points, plunging 715.9 points or 0.95 per cent. The BSE benchmark hit its all-time peak of 76,009.68 on May 27.
NSE Nifty dropped 183.45 points or 0.80 per cent to 22,704.70 amid high volatility. The 50-share barometer hit its lifetime high of 23,110.80 on Monday.
“Weak global cues prompted investors to take profits ahead of the US core PCE data, a key gauge of inflation that is anticipated to rise,” Vinod Nair, Head (Research), Geojit Financial Services.
Broad-based weakness is noticed across the sectors with heavy underperformance from financials and IT. The BSE midcap gauge declined 0.38 per cent, while smallcap index climbed 0.23 per cent.
Mcap on BSE fell by Rs5.12 lakh cr in four sessions to Rs415.09 lakh cr or $4.98 trn.