Srikakulam: Farmers await registration under e-crop system

Srikakulam: E-crop registration system is yet to start in Srikakulam district even though kharif works started for current season.

In the E-crop system, farmers' names, survey numbers, lands and details of crops will be registered through online mode. Every year E-crop registration process started before kharif works i.e. from last of May.

E-crop registration is essential to get benefit under crop insurance, receive compensation for crop loss, input subsidy and other financial assistance etc.

For the purpose of registration of E-crop, the Agriculture Department designed a mobile app unified digital platform. In this app, agriculture, horticulture, aquaculture and animal husbandry details will be recorded along with farmers' details like farmer name, crops names or other ancillary areas and location and survey numbers will be registered through the app.

Farmers are worried over the delay in registration of E-crop process. They fear that they may lose the benefits offered by the government.

"We have prepared everything for registration of details in E-crop system but government is yet to release guidelines and we are waiting for it," Joint Director for Agriculture K Sridhar explained.