Srikakulam: Fishermen violate Coronavirus curbs in Nuvvalarevu

Srikakulam: Nuvvalarevu, a fishermen village, in Vajrapukotturu mandal, has reported eight Covid positive cases till Sunday. Even in this critical condition, the villagers are not following restrictions and precautions which are causing concern among officials. On Sunday, Nuvvalarevu panchayat secretary A J Aadil Shah communicated regarding non-serious attitude of villagers to Tahsildar, Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) and station house officer of Vajrapukotturu police station and also to Tekkali RDO.

In his letter, the panchayat secretary mentioned that people are gathering at one place without wearing masks and they have no idea on use of sanitiser and not cooperating with health staff to collect samples for Covid confirmation tests. Due to indifferent attitude of the people, it is difficult for us to identify primary and secondary contacted persons of Covid positive patients, he pointed out.

"Medical and health officials, Tekkali RDO, police and mandal level officials visited and tried to educate the people but in wain. In practical, the villagers are not following restrictions and precautions. Regularly, we are educating locals along with medical staff and village volunteers but people here are still indifferent," Nuvvalarevu village panchayat secretary, A J Aadil Shah told The Hans India.