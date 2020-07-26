X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam: Fishermen violate Coronavirus curbs in Nuvvalarevu

Tekkali RDO I Kishore sensitising people on Covid pandemic at Nuvvalarevu village in the wake of report of Covid positive cases (file photo)
x

Tekkali RDO I Kishore sensitising people on Covid pandemic at Nuvvalarevu village in the wake of report of Covid positive cases (file photo)

Highlights

Nuvvalarevu, a fishermen village, in Vajrapukotturu mandal, has reported eight Covid positive cases till Sunday

Srikakulam: Nuvvalarevu, a fishermen village, in Vajrapukotturu mandal, has reported eight Covid positive cases till Sunday. Even in this critical condition, the villagers are not following restrictions and precautions which are causing concern among officials. On Sunday, Nuvvalarevu panchayat secretary A J Aadil Shah communicated regarding non-serious attitude of villagers to Tahsildar, Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) and station house officer of Vajrapukotturu police station and also to Tekkali RDO.

In his letter, the panchayat secretary mentioned that people are gathering at one place without wearing masks and they have no idea on use of sanitiser and not cooperating with health staff to collect samples for Covid confirmation tests. Due to indifferent attitude of the people, it is difficult for us to identify primary and secondary contacted persons of Covid positive patients, he pointed out.

"Medical and health officials, Tekkali RDO, police and mandal level officials visited and tried to educate the people but in wain. In practical, the villagers are not following restrictions and precautions. Regularly, we are educating locals along with medical staff and village volunteers but people here are still indifferent," Nuvvalarevu village panchayat secretary, A J Aadil Shah told The Hans India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X