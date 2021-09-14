Srikakulam: Floodwater-level expected to rise at Gotta barrage

Srikakulam: The district has received 6.9 per cent of excess rainfall till second week of September against normal.

Planning department joint director M Mohan Rao said that normal rainfall from June to September second week is 590.6 mm but the district recorded rainfall of 631.5 mm till 13 September which is 6.9 percent excess.

With moderate rainfall in several parts across the district and adjacent state Odisha on Sunday and Monday, the floodwater levels are expected to rise in Vamsadhara river by the early hours Tuesday at Gotta barrage.

Vamsadhara project superintendent D Tirumala Rao said that they are monitoring the water level continuously in Vamsadhara river and alerted the people in adjacent areas through revenue and police departments.