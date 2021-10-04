Srikakulam: Fund crunch halts lift irrigation works

Srikakulam: Various lift irrigation project works, in Srikakulam district, are going on snail's pace as they are facing fund crunch.

A total of eight lift irrigation projects were started to provide water to crops at Kadumu, Mathala, Laidam, Thandyam, Bonthu, Kalingapatnam, Battili and Majjigudem in Kotturu, Hiramandal, Ponduru, Gara, Saravakota and Bhamini mandals.

The works of these projects are being executed by the AP State Irrigation Development Corporation (APSIDC) with an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore, but the government is yet to sanction amount.

APSIDC executive engineer G Subramanyam said that they have submitted a report on slow pace of works due to clearing of the bills.