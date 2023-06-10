Srikakulam: Hand pumps damaged across the district

Srikakulam: Safe drinking water hand pumps are damaged in several villages across the district. In the wake of mid-summer and scorching sun, several villagers in remote, agency and sea coast regions are facing trouble to get safe drinking water.

In several villages, open wells are almost damaged due to improper maintenance works by local bodies. Hand pumps are prime sources to meet drinking water requirements in the district in several villages and colonies.

The district has more than 12,485 hand pumps. As a part of crash programme rural water supply (RWS) officials and staff inspected functioning of hand pumps across the district from February 1 to March 17.

During the programme, the officials found that repair works were not performed to pumps due to scarcity of required material and tools, mechanics and insufficient funds.

Out of 12,485 hand pumps more than 7,500 are not working in G Sigadam, Ponduru, Polaki, Gara, Itchapuram, Narasannapeta, Saravakota, Amadalavalasa, Sarubujjili, Pathapatnam,

Meliaputti, Burja, Jalumuru, Etcherla, Laverua and Ranastalam mandals.

“Hand pumps were damaged a ago and concerned RWS officials did not restore water supply from the well,” said residents of Peddalaxmipuram in Itchapuram mandal.

“We are going to purchase spare parts, material and tools which are required to restore water supply from the damaged hand pumpsas funds will be allotted through the

Zilla Paraishad,” said superintendent engineer (SE) for RSW department, TS Prasad.