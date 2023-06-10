Live
- Google Adds New Features for Chrome Password Manager
- Chandrababu writes to YS Jagan, demands to act on sand mining in Chinchinada
- ‘Narasimha Naidu’ making it big in re-release
- WTC Final: Warner has done enough to feature in Australia's playing XI in Ashes, says Steve O'Keefe
- Nandamuri Balakrishna: NTR legacy continues
- Women national coaching camp: Hockey India announces 33-member core group
- Assam, Manipur CM's hold meetings in Imphal over violence
- If Godse is India's good son so are Veerappan, Vijay Malya, Dawood Ibrahim: JD(U) MLC
- Reddit stands firm on API changes, despite developer protests
- Chicken prices reach record level in Hyderabad
Srikakulam: Hand pumps damaged across the district
Safe drinking water hand pumps are damaged in several villages across the district. In the wake of mid-summer and scorching sun, several villagers in remote, agency and sea coast regions are facing trouble to get safe drinking water.
Srikakulam: Safe drinking water hand pumps are damaged in several villages across the district. In the wake of mid-summer and scorching sun, several villagers in remote, agency and sea coast regions are facing trouble to get safe drinking water.
In several villages, open wells are almost damaged due to improper maintenance works by local bodies. Hand pumps are prime sources to meet drinking water requirements in the district in several villages and colonies.
The district has more than 12,485 hand pumps. As a part of crash programme rural water supply (RWS) officials and staff inspected functioning of hand pumps across the district from February 1 to March 17.
During the programme, the officials found that repair works were not performed to pumps due to scarcity of required material and tools, mechanics and insufficient funds.
Out of 12,485 hand pumps more than 7,500 are not working in G Sigadam, Ponduru, Polaki, Gara, Itchapuram, Narasannapeta, Saravakota, Amadalavalasa, Sarubujjili, Pathapatnam,
Meliaputti, Burja, Jalumuru, Etcherla, Laverua and Ranastalam mandals.
“Hand pumps were damaged a ago and concerned RWS officials did not restore water supply from the well,” said residents of Peddalaxmipuram in Itchapuram mandal.
“We are going to purchase spare parts, material and tools which are required to restore water supply from the damaged hand pumpsas funds will be allotted through the
Zilla Paraishad,” said superintendent engineer (SE) for RSW department, TS Prasad.