Srikakulam: Heavy rush witnessed at vaccination centres

Srikakulam: Heavy rush was witnessed at Covid vaccination centres in Srikakulam city on Saturday. Covid guidelines were not followed at the centres.

To provide second dose of vaccine to people, officials arranged centres at Vamsadhara project office, government high schools at Balaga, One way traffic road, seven roads junction, government women's college, Ambedkar auditorium and at different other locations.

On receiving information over the rush at vaccination centres, District Collector J Nivas and Joint Collector (JC) Sumith Kumar directed Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner G Siva Prasad to resolve the issue immediately.

Following the instructions, the SMC commissioner rushed to different centres and requested people to followed Covid protocols. SP Amith Bardhar also responded and sent police officials to the centres who ensured that people followed Covid guidelines at vaccination centres.