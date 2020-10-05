Srikakulam: Implement Coronavirus norms strictly in rural areas

Srikakulam: District collector J Nivas on Sunday directed the officials to implement restrictions strictly in rural areas to prevent spread of Covid pandemic. Conducting a review meeting with officials of health, revenue, police and other line departments here, the collector expressed serious concern over apathy of people in following of restrictions issued by the health officials to prevent spread of pandemic.

He said most people in rural areas were violating all Covid norms including wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, using sanitisers. As a result, Covid positive cases were increasing in the district, he pointed out. Till Sunday, the district registered 40, 804 cases. He asked officials to take measures to educate rural people on the Covid pandemic and its implications. He also instructed the police and revenue officials to deploy staff at village junctions to implement restrictions. He said wearing mask and maintaining physical distance were key to prevent spread of Covid. Superintendent of Police Amith Bardhar, Joint Collector K Srinivasulu, revenue, health and other officials attended the meeting.

