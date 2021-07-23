Srikakulam : Irregularities persist in sand supply

Srikakulam : Irregularities are still going unchecked in sand supply system even after the government implemented new sand policy.

In Srikakulam district, a total of 27 sand reaches have been identified in both Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers. Of them, sand mining started at five reaches at Karajada, Madapam, Narayanapuram, Dusi and Yaragam.

With an aim to arrest irregularities, the government adopted new policy and handed over the sand mining, storage and supply contract to a private company, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited. As per the government rules, customers can directly purchase the sand by paying Rs 475 for per metric tonne of sand.

But local leaders have forcibly entered the mining, storage and supply process in the name of organisation, maintenance and management of local disturbances. These local leaders are also demanding their share in the name of pacifying local issues.

As a result, customers have to pay Rs 650 and Rs 685 for each metric tonne which is more than Rs 175 and Rs 210 than the fixed price. In addition, customers have to pay additional amount for transport, etc., which imposes more burden on them.

During free sand policy of the previous governemnt, customers had paid only Rs 1,000 for per tractor sand load now it is more than Rs 2,500.

When contacted, mines and geology deputy director (DD), Ch.Surya Chandra Rao said they have not received any complaint of excess price or irregularities.

He said they will take action if the contracting company, Jaiprakash Power Ventures' representatives register any complaint.