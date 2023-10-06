  • Menu
Srikakulam: KR Stadium to get facelift with Rs 12 cr

With these funds, compound wall around the stadium, running track, cricket pitch and indoor stadiums will be built

Srikakulam: The State government has sanctioned Rs 12 crore funds for completion of various development works and to provide facilities at Kodi Rama Murthy Stadium (K R Stadium) in Srikakulam city.

With these funds, compound wall around the stadium, running track, cricket pitch and indoor stadiums will be built.

Modernisation works for KR Stadium was taken up ten years ago and in later days the existing wall and sitting benches and other existing facilities were dismantled. Since then the works are going on in slow pace and athletes and players are expressing their ire over inordinate delay in completion of works.

Initially, the modernisation works proposed with Rs 10 crore but due to delay the estimations have been enhanced by the concerned engineering officials.

After receiving proposals, the government sanctioned orders for release of Rs 12 crore funds for various development works at the stadium as per revised estimations.

