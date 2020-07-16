Srikakulam: KYA terms splitting of Srikakulam district as unscientific, irrational

Srikakulam: The splitting of Srikakulam district is irrational, opined representatives of Kalingandhra Youth Association (KYA), an organisation working for the development of Srikakulam.

In a press conference held here on Thursday, the representatives of KYA, Pydi Suresh Babu, Sanapala Rama Krishna, Boddepalli Bhaskara Rao, Jallu Lokeswara Rao and Metta Dhanunjaya released a note opposing splitting of Srikakulam district.

Speaking on the occasion, they said as part of formation and reorganisation of districts based on Lok Sabha segment wise, the state government proposed to split Srikakulam into three districts and they termed the proposal as irrational and unscientific.

If the state government considered Lok Sabha segment as a single district, Etcherla and Rajam Assembly constituencies will be separated and merged in Vizianagaram district and Palakonda Assembly segment will be reorganised and merged into proposed Araku district, they said.

Most of the industries and educational institutions were located in Etcherla and Rajam Assembly segments and Srikakulam will lose its head, they warned.

The KYA representatives demanded both ruling and Opposition parties' leaders to take initiative to protect the existing Srikakulam district and represent people opinion effectively and efficiently before the government to stop the reorganisation exercise.

"We will launch signatures' campaign against splitting of existing Srikakulam district," the KYA leaders said.