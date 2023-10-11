Srikakulam: Left parties raise pitch on power tariff

Srikakulam: Leaders and cadres of Left parties warned of intensify their agitation against enhancement of power tariff to domestic sector. They demanded the government to roll back increase in power charges which are imposing a heavy burden on the poor and middleclass families.

“If the government failed to roll back the power tariffs, we will intensify agitation in different forms,” said CPI and CPM leaders D Govinda Rao, B Srirama Murthy and others.

They organised an awareness campaign on power tariff increase and to explain facts to the people on Tuesday. They distributed pamphlets to the people in several mandals across the district.

On the occasion, they explained to the people that the governments are raising power tariffs without showing a reasonable cause. The Left leaders appealed to people to raise their voice against unscientific increase in power charges which has become unbearable for the poor and middleclass families.