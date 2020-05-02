 Top
Srikakulam: Locals oppose relief camp at Dolapeta

Srikakulam: The protest organised by local people against the government's decision to set up a relief camp for migrated workers and fishermen turned violent at Rajam on Friday.

According to details, district officials identified government Zilla Parishad (ZP) high school at Dolapeta, on the outskirts of Rajam town, to keep stranded migrated workers and fishermen arriving from Gujarat state.

On learning about it, local people rushed to the spot and expressed their apprehensions with the police.

They demanded the police and other officials to shift the camp from there.

When the officials tried to explain the locals, they staged a protest. When the protest turned violent, the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the violent agitators.

