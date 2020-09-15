Srikakulam: Make Dalasiri waterfalls a tourist destination

Srikakulam: Members of Green Army on Monday appealed to the State government to improve Dalasiri waterfalls as a tourist spot.



They visited the waterfalls on Monday and were overwhelmed on seeing the beautiful waterfalls and the picturesque location. The waterfalls are located under Cheepi grama panchayat limits in Mandasa mandal of Srikakulam district. These waterfalls are located adjacent to Odisha State border.

The main source of the waterfalls are the rivulets which originate at Mahendra Hills in Odisha. Tourists and natives of different places in Srikakulam district and Odisha throng the location to witness the falls and also take bath here.

Speaking on the occasion, Green Army president and secretary, Bonela Gopal and Bandapu Tirumala, said that they were surprised over the topographical peculiarities at the waterfalls and appealed to the government to improve it as a tourist spot.

Tourists from faraway places can reach here through Palasa town from where both APSRTC and private bus services are available. Green Army team members A Madhubabu, G Bheema Rao, Savara Dharma Rao and others participated.