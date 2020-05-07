Srikakulam: Matsyakara Bharosa scheme launched

Srikakulam: Assembly Speaker T Sitaram and Minister for Roads and Buildings D Krishan Das here on Wednesday launched Matsyakara Bharosa scheme.



The State government announced Rs 10,000 financial aid to each fisherman to help the fishermen during annual fishing ban between April 15 and June 14 under the Matsyakara Bharosa scheme. In Srikakulam district, a total of 14,289 were benefited and total amount is Rs 14, 28, 90,000 was allotted.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker and the Minister said a fishing harbour was proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 339 crore at Budgatlapalem village and fishing jetty at an estimated cost of Rs 13 crore at Manchineellapeta village in the district to help the fishermen and arrest their migration to other States in search of livelihood.