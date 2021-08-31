Srikakulam: Medical officials to distribute deworming tablets today

Srikakulam: Additional district medical and health officer (ADMHO) Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao said that national deworming initiative will be observed on Tuesday and on this occasion Albendazole tablets will be distributed to the students.

Addressing a press conference at district medical and health office on Monday, Jagannadha Rao explained that to mark the occasion medical teams will distribute Albendazole tablets to children at Anganwadi centres, for the students in schools and colleges across the district, to eradicate the intestinal worms among them.

ADMHO asked the health workers to explain and guide the students and teachers that the tablets must be chewed. He added that tablets distribution will start by 8 am and continued till 5 pm.

A total 5,79, 573 children and students were identified across the district for distribution of these tablets, he added.

He said that the tablets were already handed over to the management of the schools and colleges. In case, if any student is absent on the day of distribution, health workers will distribute the tablets to them at their houses till September 6, he added.

ADMHO directed that during the distribution Covid preventive measures must be observed at schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres.